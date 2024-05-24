Hull KR trialist Mathieu Pons finds permanent deal elsewhere

HALIFAX PANTHERS have announced the signing of Mathieu Pons on an initial 28-day contract.

A powerful outside back, Pons recently spent time with Super League heavy hitters Hull Kingston Rovers, turning out for the Robins reserve grade side during a trial period in which he impressed the coaching staff on Humberside.

The Frenchman is new to Rugby League, having only started in the sport less than 12 months ago at St Gaudens in France’s Elite 1 competition, but has shown encouraging signs in the thirteen man code early on in his career, racking up 10 tries in 14 games for the French outfit.

The 22 year old winger will link up with Liam Finn’s side with immediate effect and go straight into contention for Sunday’s Bank Holiday clash with Doncaster RLFC at The Shay.

Panthers Head Coach Liam Finn was excited about the prospect of what Pons could add to his playing group: “Obviously, we’re light on outside backs and we got the opportunity to take Mathieu”, said Finn. “He’s strong, athletic, fit, wants to learn and is willing to carry the ball in.

“He wants to get his hands on the ball as often as possible and carry the ball for us so we’re happy to give him that opportunity and we think he’ll be exciting to watch. He’s come in and the boys have welcomed him into the group, and they appreciate anybody that tries hard so I think he’ll fit in quickly.”

“There’s no signing without an element of risk but he could be a bit of a hidden gem, this one’s a bit that way but at the same time, everybody knows we’re down on numbers and there isn’t a plethora of players to come into any club at the minute. So opportunities are there for Mathieu and it’s up to him to take them.”

“It’s going to be a big test for him but it’s a big test for us all. We’ll be bringing in some players as well on dual registration who haven’t played in this team before but that’s where we are at the minute. We’re under a bit of pressure squad wise and squad depth wish and ultimately, we need players so that’s the first port of call and it’s my job to get them playing together.”

