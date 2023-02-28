Sky Sports and BBC pundit Jon Wilkin reacts to being nominated for Pundit of the Year award

SKY SPORTS and BBC pundit Jon Wilkin has responded to being nominated for the SJA British Journalism Award of Pundit of the Year.

Wilkin, whose coverage and opinions often divides people, was among a list of star-studded names that will be up for the award.

Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Ally McCoist, David Coulthard, Ian Wright, Jason Bell, Jon Wilkin, Nasser Hussain, Chris Sutton and Roy Keane ere the names on the shortlist with Wilkin hoping to scoop up the award for his commitment to rugby league punditry.

Wright ended up scooping up the award, but the former St Helens and Toronto Wolfpack forward has revealed just how proud he is of being nominated.

Wilkin posted on his LinkedIn page: “Proud to be nominated for this year’s sports pundit of the year awards at the British sports journalism awards. It’s a strong list of pundits.

“The teams I work with at the BBC and Sky are made up of many more talented and hardworking people than myself. The few minutes we spend on air talking is supported by a team of riggers, camera OPs, producers, directors, caterers and floor managers.

“I’ve tried to be honest this year and speak my mind. I have so much to learn but I’ve enjoyed myself. Thanks to everyone who has supported me it’s a true privilege to talk about the game that’s given me so much.”