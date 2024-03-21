Adrian Lam on why John Asiata’s appeal has been moved, Featherstone Rovers, press view of Matt Moylan and Ben McNamara

LEIGH LEOPARDS will go up against Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round this weekend.

The two clubs have gone in opposite directions since they were in the Championship back in 2022, with Leigh earning promotion to Super League that year and winning the Challenge Cup in 2023.

Featherstone, meanwhile, missed out on promotion and lost over 20 players at the end of last year’s campaign but Leopards boss Adrian Lam is expecting a tough game.

“They have been a dominant team in the Championship since we were there two years ago. We had four battles with them that came down to the last 10 or 15 minutes of each game,” Lam said.

Lam had special praise for halfback Matt Moylan who he feels has had negative media attention since making the move to the Leopards in the off-season.

“He had a bit of a slow start to the season and he needed to step up without Lachlan Lam being there. Some of the press has been onto him saying he hasn’t been playing his best.

“There were great signs against the weekend at Hull FC but these combinations will take time and Lachlan, John Asiata and Edwin Ipape have all been out too.”

The Leigh boss also praised Ben McNamara after stepping in for his son, Lachlan, last weekend.

“Ben McNamara stood in for Lachlan Lam and we will be relying on him again. I’ve made this quite obvious, I coached Ben back in Sydney for three years.

“I know what he is all about , I was a big fan of his back then and that’s why I brought him here to cover 6, 7 and 9.

“He took his opportunity with open arms. and he has earned plenty of respect here.”

In the week, the Leopards captain John Asiata was up at an Operational Rules Tribunal to appeal the Grade A Dangerous Contact charge in Leigh’s loss to St Helens at the beginning of the month.

However, that has now been deferred until next week, with Lam explaining why.

“Derek is away so we have asked for that option for it to be deferred for next week and that’s been given. John is out for a long period of time so it’s more about we defend what we think is right with that action.

