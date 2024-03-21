Three Super League clubs that could sign South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Dean Hawkins for 2025

EARLIER in the week, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports linked South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Dean Hawkins to Super League.

The Mole claimed that ‘several’ Super League clubs had registered their interest in the 25-year-old, who has just six NRL games to his name.

But, which three Super League clubs could potentially make a move for Hawkins for the 2025 season?

Hull FC

Hull FC’s struggles in the halves in 2024 have been well documented just five games into the new season. Head coach Tony Smith brought in Fa’amanu Brown and Morgan Smith – both of whom have spent most of their careers at hooker – to be his halves this year with Jake Trueman still out injured. But, it’s obvious that Smith and the Black and Whites need new blood in the halves and Hawkins is someone that was on the club’s radar last season. A combination of Trueman and Hawkins does appear mouthwatering for 2025 – if, of course, FC relinquish a quota spot.

Salford Red Devils

Hawkins is a player that Salford Red Devils are always on the lookout for. Having had success with fringe or media-battered NRL players in the past such as Jackson Hastings and Brodie Croft, Hawkins could be another gem to add to that collection. Salford do have Cade Cust and Marc Sneyd in the halves with Chris Atkin able to deputise, but Cust has only signed a one-year deal – with the option of another – though financial resources are not exactly flourishing at the Salford Community Stadium as things stand with the club still in special measures.

Castleford Tigers

Last week, Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke spoke of Castleford Tigers bringing in three big signings for the 2025 Super League season. Now it’s no secret that the Tigers need a number of star players to help those young and inexperienced players currently dominating Craig Lingard’s side. And 25-year-old Hawkins could well bring that extra dimension that the Tigers have been crying out for in the halves. Castleford have lacked directness and flair in the halves in recent seasons and the South Sydney Rabbitohs man would bring that and more.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.