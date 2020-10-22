Adrian Lam set for talks over Wigan Warriors future

Adrian Lam says he is preparing to talk to the club about his future.

The Wigan Warriors head coach is off-contract at the end of the season and has yet to discuss his future beyond the season with the club.

However, he says those talks are set to start in the coming weeks, which will provide clarity on his status.

“I didn’t want a chat really until after the Challenge Cup but we’re at that period now where it will be initiated in the next week or two,” he said.

“I’ll go down that path when we get to it.

“It’s been a difficult year, I’ve been in no rush to talk about that or communicate with the club. It’s been a difficult time with a lot of other things going on, that part I’ll get to as soon as we can.”

Under Lam’s watch, Wigan finished second in the Super League table last year and missed out on a Grand Final appearance following defeat to Salford in the preliminary final.

They are currently second in Super League once again this season and reached the Challenge Cup semi-final, losing to eventual winners Leeds Rhinos.

Lam has won 30 of his 48 games in charge, a win rate of 62.5%.