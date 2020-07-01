Adrian Morley set for mammoth challenge in aid of Rob Burrow

Super League legend Adrian Morley is preparing to walk over 47 miles in just 12 hours to raise funds for Rob Burrow.

Morley, one of the game’s toughest players, will walk from Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium to Leeds’ Emerald Headingley to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The former prop, who conquered both hemispheres, started his professional career with Leeds in 1995 and brought the curtain down on his illustrious career with the Red Devils back in 2015.

He will take on the challenge on Sunday, July 26th with an aim of completing the 47.6 walk in less than 12 hours.

On his fundraising page, the former Great Britain international said: “This will be a difficult task but it’s nothing compared to the daily challenges faced by my old teammate Rob Burrow and other fellow sufferers of MND.”

You can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Adrian-Morley2