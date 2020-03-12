After the deluge…

Clubs in the National Conference League will check out their pitches today after more sustained and heavy rain last night in some parts of the country.

Totalrl.com will advise of any postponements of Saturday’s fixtures.

The programme is:

Saturday 14 March 2020

PREMIER DIVISION

Featherstone Lions v York Acorn

Hunslet Club Parkside v Rochdale Mayfield

Lock Lane v Egremont Rangers

Pilkington Recs v Siddal

Underbank Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders

DIVISION ONE

Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors

Milford v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v West Bowling

Skirlaugh v Ince Rose Bridge

Stanningley v Hull Dockers

Wigan St Patricks v Kells

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Clock Face Miners v Crosfields

Dewsbury Celtic v Bradford Dudley Hill

Saddleworth Rangers v Hunslet Warriors

Wigan St Judes v Beverley

Woolston Rovers v Normanton Knights

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Askam

Eastmoor Dragons v Drighlington

Gateshead Storm v Leigh East

Hensingham v Millom

Oldham St Annes v Heworth

Waterhead Warriors v Shaw Cross Sharks