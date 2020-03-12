After the deluge…

Clubs in the National Conference League will check out their pitches today after more sustained and heavy rain last night in some parts of the country.
Totalrl.com will advise of any postponements of Saturday’s fixtures.
The programme is:
Saturday 14 March 2020
PREMIER DIVISION
Featherstone Lions v York Acorn
Hunslet Club Parkside v Rochdale Mayfield
Lock Lane v Egremont Rangers
Pilkington Recs v Siddal
Underbank Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets
West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders
DIVISION ONE
Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors
Milford v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v West Bowling
Skirlaugh v Ince Rose Bridge
Stanningley v Hull Dockers
Wigan St Patricks v Kells
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Clock Face Miners v Crosfields
Dewsbury Celtic v Bradford Dudley Hill
Saddleworth Rangers v Hunslet Warriors
Wigan St Judes v Beverley
Woolston Rovers v Normanton Knights
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Askam
Eastmoor Dragons v Drighlington
Gateshead Storm v Leigh East
Hensingham v Millom
Oldham St Annes v Heworth
Waterhead Warriors v Shaw Cross Sharks