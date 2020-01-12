Agar defends Rhinos warm-weather training

Richard Agar has talked up Leeds warm-weather training camp after the Rhinos spent last week in Alicante.

The trip came in for criticism from League Express columnist Garry Schofield, who questioned the effectiveness of going abroad to train before returning to the UK for he start of the season.

“I’m not totally convinced they provide value for money,” Schofield said in last week’s column.

“There’s always the potential for friction when players are together without the focus of a match to prepare for.

“We saw that when Castleford went to Lanzarote last season, and stories emerged of a bust-up between some members of the squad.

“And is there any genuine value in having a week in the sun, then returning to very different conditions back in England. I’m not so sure.”

But Agar said the trip had been a success, saying: “From a footy perspective we’ve got plenty of work in, a little bit more than we would have at home.

“Training numbers we’ve had, the application from the boys and intensity that they’ve attacked things, we’ve improved things we needed to during the week.

“We spent a fair bit of time working on ourselves off the field, setting our standards and giving ourselves a climate where we can receive feedback from each other.

“It’s been really productive and it wouldn’t work without the boys committing to that with their attitude.

“In the heat of battle and bodies on the line it’s that sort of deep camaraderie. We’d love to create that and make it as strong as possible. They’ve been really committed this week.”

Kruise Leeming and Alex Mellor both missed Sunday’s pre-season game against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, with knee and groin injuries respectively, while Luke Gale pulled out of the game late on with what was reported to be a slight quad strain.