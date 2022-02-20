Richie Myler faces three-month lay-off as Leeds Rhinos’ concerns mount

Leeds will be without Richie Myler for at least three months after undergoing surgery on Monday on his injured groin.

After the Rhinos lost 34-12 to Wigan on Friday, coach Richard Agar admitted he did not know how long his fullback would be out of action after picking up the injury against Warrington in round one.

All Agar could tell the media was that he is set to go under the knife.

Over the weekend, Myler himself took to Instagram to update everyone on his injury.

He wrote: “Well I did say let the festivities begin. Fifteen minutes into round one and the rollercoaster is well and truly underway!

“Firstly, thank you for everyone’s kind messages, and a quick update, I’m going under the knife down here in London on Monday and it’s unfortunately a three-month recovery time. But I always recover quicker.”

Agar was far from impressed with the way his side performed in their 34-12 defeat at Wigan as they have now lost their opening two matches of the season.

“We had some really poor individual performances out there,” he said.

“When we look at the way they scored some of their tries, defensively it was an extremely poor performance.

“I thought for the first 25 minutes that we were going to have a real contest. Our ball movement was alright and we looked quite threatening. Defensively, we weren’t too bad.

“But at the end of Matt Prior’s and Zane Tetevano’s stints, we lost the tightness through the middle.

“The first try, just play to the whistle and by the time last ten came there were some signs in our defence that we don’t like, like our line speed and people getting across our line.

“I said to one of the staff that I didn’t really feel much reaction from them at half-time to say it was a 12-6 ball game.”

