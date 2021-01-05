Agnatius Paasi links up with St Helens

Super League champions St Helens have welcomed NRL recruit Agantius Paasi to the UK.

The powerful prop has linked up with the club after securing a move from New Zealand Warriors.

Paasi, 29, arrives after seven years in the NRL and has previously played for Tonga.

He is one of three overseas signings made by Kristain Woolf in the off-season, with Joel Thompson and Sione Mata’utia also arriving for 2021.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>𝙄𝙜𝙜𝙮 is in the 𝙃𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚! 🏡 <br><br>Welcome to the home of the Champions Agnatius Paasi – all 115kg of him! 🏆 💪🏿<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COYS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COYS</a> <a href=”https://t.co/7P2Ocn8vhI”>pic.twitter.com/7P2Ocn8vhI</a></p>— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Saints1890/status/1346109433844260870?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

He has made 107 NRL appearances.