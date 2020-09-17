Aidan Sezer masterclass earns Luke Robinson first win as Huddersfield Giants coach

Aidan Sezer was the star of the show as Huddersfield Giants defeated Wakefield 29-6.

The Giants picked up their first win post-lockdown as their marquee half scored one and set up another three to give Luke Robinson his first win in caretaker charge following the departure of Simon Woolford.

An even first-half saw Huddersfield take their chances, with Chris McQueen and Suaia Matagi both scoring from Sezer passes while Jordan Turner kicked a drop goal to give the Giants a 13-0 lead.

Tries early in the first half from Gavet and Sezer put the Giants out of sight before Jake Wardle added to Wakefield’s misery.

Kelepi Tanginoa scored late on for Wakefield, but it did nothing to stop them recording a 20th defeat in their last 25 Super League games.