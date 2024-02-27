Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 2

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Hull KR 22-12 Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR hooker Jez Litten grafted and dominated for the full 80 minutes – and may have solved their goal-kicking issues after scoring all five of his attempts.

3 pts Jez Litten (Hull KR)

2 pts Tyrone May (Hull KR)

1 pt Andy Ackers (Leeds)

London Broncos 0-34 Catalans Dragons

Théo Fages scored two first-half tries and pulled Catalans’ strings efficiently throughout.

3 pts Théo Fages (Catalans)

2 pts Alrix da Costa (Catalans)

1 pt Arthur Mourgue (Catalans)

Warrington Wolves 26-10 Hull FC

Paul Vaughan looks to be continuing the commanding form of last season, making 182 metres in another destructive display.

3 pts Paul Vaughan (Warrington)

2 pts Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington)

1 pt Sam Powell (Warrington)

Huddersfield Giants 0-28 St Helens

Alex Walmsley is often the unsung hero, but he was outstanding with his big carries through the middle.

3 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

2 pts Jack Welsby (St Helens)

1 pt Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers

Nene Macdonald was pushed all the way by Marc Sneyd, but his yards after contact and the constant pressure he put Castleford under get him the nod.

3 pts Nene Macdonald (Salford)

2 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

1 pt Sam Stone (Salford)

Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.