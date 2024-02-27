Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 2

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Hull KR 22-12 Leeds Rhinos
Hull KR hooker Jez Litten grafted and dominated for the full 80 minutes – and may have solved their goal-kicking issues after scoring all five of his attempts.
3 pts Jez Litten (Hull KR)
2 pts Tyrone May (Hull KR)
1 pt Andy Ackers (Leeds)
London Broncos 0-34 Catalans Dragons
Théo Fages scored two first-half tries and pulled Catalans’ strings efficiently throughout.
3 pts Théo Fages (Catalans)
2 pts Alrix da Costa (Catalans)
1 pt Arthur Mourgue (Catalans)
Warrington Wolves 26-10 Hull FC
Paul Vaughan looks to be continuing the commanding form of last season, making 182 metres in another destructive display.
3 pts Paul Vaughan (Warrington)
2 pts Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington)
1 pt Sam Powell (Warrington)
Huddersfield Giants 0-28 St Helens
Alex Walmsley is often the unsung hero, but he was outstanding with his big carries through the middle.
3 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)
2 pts Jack Welsby (St Helens)
1 pt Lewis Dodd (St Helens)
Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers
Nene Macdonald was pushed all the way by Marc Sneyd, but his yards after contact and the constant pressure he put Castleford under get him the nod.
3 pts Nene Macdonald (Salford)
2 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)
1 pt Sam Stone (Salford)
