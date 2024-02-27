Warrington Wolves pair Matty Russell and Joe Bullock join Super League rivals on short-term deals

HULL FC have signed Warrington Wolves pair Matty Russell and Joe Bullock on short-term loan deals.

With the Black and Whites currently suffering a hefty list of injuries and suspensions heading into Sunday’s Super League fixture against London Broncos, with up to 14 first-team players unavailable, head coach Tony Smith moved quickly to strengthen their squad with Super League experience.

Russell, 30, joins the club for his second loan spell, 12 years after his first. The pacey winger played six games for the club on loan from Wigan Warriors during his debut season in 2012.

The Scotland international has over 200 career appearances under his belt, running out 14 times for the Wire during the 2023 campaign.

Meanwhile Bullock, 31, is equally experienced with over 230 career appearances under his belt, helping to stand in for the suspended Franklin Pele, Herman Ese’ese and Ligi Sao.

A powerful middle who often brings impressive impact off the interchange bench, Bullock has been a regular feature for the Wolves since signing for the club from Wigan ahead of the 2022 campaign, making 41 appearances across the previous two campaigns.

