Former Castleford, Huddersfield and Warrington head coach Darryl Van De Velde dies aged 72

FORMER Castleford and Warrington head coach Darryl Van De Velde has died aged 72.

Van De Velde began his coaching career with Redcliffe in 1986 before joining Castleford in 1988 where he spent five years, leaving for Huddersfield in 1993.

He was at Huddersfield for two years before moving on to Warrington in 1997.

After leaving the Wolves in 2001, Van De Velde returned to Australia and became a Queensland Rugby League board member, only recently stepping down from his role.

“Darryl achieved many great things and was highly respected within the rugby league community,” QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said in tribute.

“It can be a tough game at the best of times, so to be able to play, coach and serve as an administrator at such a high level over many years is a testament to his character and love for the game.

“His passion for rugby league, particularly here in Queensland, was always evident in the boardroom and throughout his many travels and endeavours throughout the state.”

