Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round Nine

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

St Helens 13-12 Huddersfield Giants

Daryl Clark’s introduction from the bench turned Saints’ fortunes and his opportunistic try proved crucial.

3 pts Daryl Clark (St Helens)

2 pts Adam Swift (Huddersfield)

1 pt Jake Connor (Huddersfield)

Castleford Tigers 40-0 London Broncos

Rowan Milnes registered 16 points but it was his incredible place kicking that destroyed the Broncos.

3 pts Rowan Milnes (Castleford)

2 pts Tex Hoy (Castleford)

1 pt Innes Senior (Castleford)

Hull KR 26-10 Wigan Warriors

Kelepi Tanginoa built on Hull KR’s powerful start with a monstrous performance off the bench, capped by a stunning long-range try.

3 pts Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

2 pts Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

1 pt Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Leigh Leopards 30-2 Catalans Dragons

Tom Amone took the game to the Catalans pack and just shaded Matt Moylan’s creative spark with a performance of controlled aggression.

3 pts Tom Amone (Leigh)

2 pts Matt Moylan (Leigh)

1 pt Tevita Satae (Catalans)

Salford Red Devils 17-12 Warrington Wolves

Ryan Brierley had his fingerprints on everything and was there to score the match-winning penalty try.

3 pts Ryan Brierley (Salford)

2 pts Tim Lafai (Salford)

1 pt Marc Sneyd (Salford)

Hull FC 12-18 Leeds Rhinos

Brodie Croft showed his class when needed to steer Leeds to victory.

3 pts Brodie Croft (Leeds)

2 pts Riley Lumb (Leeds)

1 pt Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

