Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after 11 rounds of Super League

SALFORD RED DEVILS halfback Marc Sneyd continues to lead the Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings by some way after eleven rounds of Super League.

Sneyd is eight points clear of six players who are tied for second, including Warrington Wolves’ George Williams and Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French who both scored points last week.

Click here for a full breakdown of the points awarded in Round 11.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 11 points)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 17

Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 9

Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 9

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) 9

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 9

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 9 (+2)

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 9 (+3)

Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 8 (+2)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) 8 (+1)

Tyrone May (Hull KR) 8

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards) 8

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 8

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) 8

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,430 (May 13, 2024)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.