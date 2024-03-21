Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings after five rounds of Super League

HERE are the standings in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after five rounds of Super League 2024.

The Goldthorpe Medal uses the same scoring system as the Man of Steel, with the three best performers in each match awarded three, two and one point respectively by League Express reporters.

Marc Sneyd is now out in front at the top of the table, after earning a further two points in Salford’s defeat to Wigan last week.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 5 points)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 10 (+2)

Théo Fages (Catalans Dragons) 8

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) 6

Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 6 (+2)

James Bell (St Helens) 5 (+3)

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 5

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) 5 (+3)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils) 5

Tyrone May (Hull KR) 5

Matt Whitley (St Helens) 5

