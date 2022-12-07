All 96 players that made their Super League debuts in 2022 with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves men aplenty

MAKING your debut is a day that all rugby league players will remember.

It is the day, hopefully, that will lead to the rest of their careers as a sportsman competing at the highest level.

Here are those who made their Super League debuts in the 2022 season with capitals representing their respective clubs (though not necessarily their first appearances in their club’s colours):

Daniel Alvaro – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 12 – 15/5/2022

Ellis Archer – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Logan Astley – Huddersfield Giants vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 12 – 12/5/2022

Denive Balmforth – HULL FC vs Toulouse Olympique – Round 11 – 30/4/2022

Connor Barley – St Helens vs HULL KR – Round 24 – 19/8/2022

Harvey Barron – Toulouse Olympique vs HULL FC – Round 21 – 29/7/2022

Lewis Baxter – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022

Ilias Bergal – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Huddersfield Giants – Round 1 – 12/2/2022

Jack Bibby – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

McKenzie Buckley – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022

Loan Castano – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Charlie Cavanaugh – Wigan Warriors vs HULL KR – Round 21 – 28/7/2022

Tiaki Chan – CATALANS DRAGONS vs Leeds Rhinos – Round 21 – 30/7/2022

Joseph Coope-Franklin – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

Rio-Osayomwanbo Corkill – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Brodie Croft – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Deon Cross – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Cade Cust – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Myles Dalton-Harrop – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

Henry Davies – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

George Delaney – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022

Matt Dufty – Huddersfield Giants vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 21 – 30/7/2022

Tyler Dupree – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Leeds Rhinos – Round 12 – 15/5/2022

Zach Eckersley – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Kaide Ellis – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Kane Evans – Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC – Round 4 – 6/3/2022

Kyle Evans – WAKEFIELD TRINITY vs Wigan Warriors – Round 17 – 3/7/2022

Sosaia Feki – St Helens vs CASTLEFORD TIGERS – Round 22 – 7/8/2022

Zach Fishwick – HULL KR vs Hull FC – Round 18 – 10/7/2022

Tom Forber – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

David Fusitu’a – LEEDS RHINOS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 1 – 12/2/2022

Will Gardiner – Salford Red Devils vs HULL FC – Round 25 – 25/8/2022

Tom Garratt – Huddersfield Giants vs HULL KR – Round 2 – 19/2/2022

Keane Gilford – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Frankie Halton – HULL KR vs Wigan Warriors – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Leon Hayes – Huddersfield Giants vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Daniel Hill – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022

Harvie Hill – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Adam Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 24 – 19/8/2022

Will Hopoate – ST HELENS vs Catalans Dragons – Round 1 – 10/2/2022

Maxime Jobe – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Mathieu Jussaume – Hull FC vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 11 – 30/4/2022

Tim Lafai – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Ben Laguerre – St Helens vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

Matty Laidlaw – HULL FC vs Hull KR – Round 18 – 10/7/2022

Ben Lane – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – HULL KR vs Castleford Tigers – Round 3 – 25/2/2022

Leo Laurent – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Danny Levi – Toulouse Olympique vs HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS – Round 1 – 12/2/2022

Davy Litten – HULL FC – Wakefield Trinity – Round 24 – 19/8/2022

Leo Llong – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Joe Lovodua – Wakefield Trinity vs HULL FC – Round 1 – 13/2/2022

Josh Lynch – Huddersfield Giants vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Patrick Mago – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Billy Magoulias – Hull KR vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 7 – 1/4/2022

Paul Marcon – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Warrington Wolves – Round 3 – 26/2/2022

Anthony Marion – Salford Red Devils vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 2 – 20/2/2022

Tyrone May – St Helens vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 1 – 10/2/2022

Thomas Mikaele – Wakefield Trinity vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 15 – 12/6/2022

Abbas Miski – Toulouse Olympique vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 4 – 5/3/2022

Connor Moore – Wigan Warriors vs HULL KR – Round 21 – 28/7/2022

Daniel Moss – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022

Lewis Murphy – WAKEFIELD TRINITY vs Leeds Rhinos – Round 4 – 3/3/2022

Dylan Napa – St Helens vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 1 – 10/2/2022

Matty Nicholson – Huddersfield Giants vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 12 – 12/5/2022

Corey Norman – Huddersfield Giants vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 13 – 20/5/2022

Junior Nsemba – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Ben O’Keefe – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Mike Parenti – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Mitchell Pearce – St Helens vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 1 – 10/2/2022

Taylor Pemberton – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022

Hugo Pezet – Catalans Dragons vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 8 – 14/4/2022

Maxime Puech – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Huddersfield Giants – Round 1 – 12/2/2022

Lucas Ribas – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Josh Rourke – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

Hugo Salabio – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Jumah Sambou – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022

Justin Sangare – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Huddersfield Giants – Round 1 – 12/2/2022

Latrell Schaumkel – Huddersfield Giants vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 13 – 20/5/2022

Bastien Scimone – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Charlie Severs – HULL FC vs Hull KR – Round 18 – 10/7/2022

Isaac Shaw – Catalans Dragons vs WAKEFIELD TRINITY – Round 2 – 19/2/2022

Max Simpson – Castleford Tigers vs LEEDS RHINOS – Round 9 – 18/4/2022

Jack Sinfield – Castleford Tigers vs LEEDS RHINOS – Round 9 – 18/4/2022

Curtis Sironen – ST HELENS vs Catalans Dragons – Round 1 – 10/2/2022

Will Smith – Toulouse Olympique vs HULL FC – Round 21 – 29/7/2022

Daniel Spencer-Tonks – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

Maxime Stefani – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Warrington Wolves – Round 3 – 26/2/2022

Jack Stevens – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

Alex Sutton – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS. – Round 26 – 29/8/2022

Jorge Taufua – Hull KR vs WAKEFIELD TRINITY – Round 19 – 17/7/2022

Luke Thomas – Leeds Rhinos vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 24 – 19/8/2022

Ugo Tison – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022

Tom Whitehead – Salford Red Devils vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 27 – 3/9/2022

Shane Wright – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022

Tanguy Zenon – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022