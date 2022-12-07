All 96 players that made their Super League debuts in 2022 with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves men aplenty

MAKING your debut is a day that all rugby league players will remember.
It is the day, hopefully, that will lead to the rest of their careers as a sportsman competing at the highest level.
Here are those who made their Super League debuts in the 2022 season with capitals representing their respective clubs (though not necessarily their first appearances in their club’s colours):
Daniel Alvaro – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 12 – 15/5/2022
Ellis Archer – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Logan Astley – Huddersfield Giants vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 12 – 12/5/2022
Denive Balmforth – HULL FC vs Toulouse Olympique – Round 11 – 30/4/2022
Connor Barley – St Helens vs HULL KR – Round 24 – 19/8/2022
Harvey Barron – Toulouse Olympique vs HULL FC – Round 21 – 29/7/2022
Lewis Baxter – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022
Ilias Bergal – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Huddersfield Giants – Round 1 – 12/2/2022
Jack Bibby – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
McKenzie Buckley – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022
Loan Castano – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Charlie Cavanaugh – Wigan Warriors vs HULL KR – Round 21 – 28/7/2022
Tiaki Chan – CATALANS DRAGONS vs Leeds Rhinos – Round 21 – 30/7/2022
Joseph Coope-Franklin – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
Rio-Osayomwanbo Corkill – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Brodie Croft – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Deon Cross – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Cade Cust – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Myles Dalton-Harrop – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
Henry Davies – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
George Delaney – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022
Matt Dufty – Huddersfield Giants vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 21 – 30/7/2022
Tyler Dupree – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Leeds Rhinos – Round 12 – 15/5/2022
Zach Eckersley – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Kaide Ellis – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Kane Evans – Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC – Round 4 – 6/3/2022
Kyle Evans – WAKEFIELD TRINITY vs Wigan Warriors – Round 17 – 3/7/2022
Sosaia Feki – St Helens vs CASTLEFORD TIGERS – Round 22 – 7/8/2022
Zach Fishwick – HULL KR vs Hull FC – Round 18 – 10/7/2022
Tom Forber – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
David Fusitu’a – LEEDS RHINOS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 1 – 12/2/2022
Will Gardiner – Salford Red Devils vs HULL FC – Round 25 – 25/8/2022
Tom Garratt – Huddersfield Giants vs HULL KR – Round 2 – 19/2/2022
Keane Gilford – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Frankie Halton – HULL KR vs Wigan Warriors – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Leon Hayes – Huddersfield Giants vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Daniel Hill – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022
Harvie Hill – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Adam Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 24 – 19/8/2022
Will Hopoate – ST HELENS vs Catalans Dragons – Round 1 – 10/2/2022
Maxime Jobe – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Mathieu Jussaume – Hull FC vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 11 – 30/4/2022
Tim Lafai – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Ben Laguerre – St Helens vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
Matty Laidlaw – HULL FC vs Hull KR – Round 18 – 10/7/2022
Ben Lane – ST HELENS vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – HULL KR vs Castleford Tigers – Round 3 – 25/2/2022
Leo Laurent – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Danny Levi – Toulouse Olympique vs HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS – Round 1 – 12/2/2022
Davy Litten – HULL FC – Wakefield Trinity – Round 24 – 19/8/2022
Leo Llong – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Joe Lovodua – Wakefield Trinity vs HULL FC – Round 1 – 13/2/2022
Josh Lynch – Huddersfield Giants vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Patrick Mago – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Billy Magoulias – Hull KR vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 7 – 1/4/2022
Paul Marcon – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Warrington Wolves – Round 3 – 26/2/2022
Anthony Marion – Salford Red Devils vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 2 – 20/2/2022
Tyrone May – St Helens vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 1 – 10/2/2022
Thomas Mikaele – Wakefield Trinity vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 15 – 12/6/2022
Abbas Miski – Toulouse Olympique vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 4 – 5/3/2022
Connor Moore – Wigan Warriors vs HULL KR – Round 21 – 28/7/2022
Daniel Moss – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022
Lewis Murphy – WAKEFIELD TRINITY vs Leeds Rhinos – Round 4 – 3/3/2022
Dylan Napa – St Helens vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 1 – 10/2/2022
Matty Nicholson – Huddersfield Giants vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 12 – 12/5/2022
Corey Norman – Huddersfield Giants vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 13 – 20/5/2022
Junior Nsemba – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Ben O’Keefe – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Mike Parenti – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Mitchell Pearce – St Helens vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 1 – 10/2/2022
Taylor Pemberton – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022
Hugo Pezet – Catalans Dragons vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 8 – 14/4/2022
Maxime Puech – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Huddersfield Giants – Round 1 – 12/2/2022
Lucas Ribas – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Josh Rourke – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
Hugo Salabio – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Jumah Sambou – Castleford Tigers vs ST HELENS – Round 10 – 22/4/2022
Justin Sangare – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Huddersfield Giants – Round 1 – 12/2/2022
Latrell Schaumkel – Huddersfield Giants vs TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE – Round 13 – 20/5/2022
Bastien Scimone – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Charlie Severs – HULL FC vs Hull KR – Round 18 – 10/7/2022
Isaac Shaw – Catalans Dragons vs WAKEFIELD TRINITY – Round 2 – 19/2/2022
Max Simpson – Castleford Tigers vs LEEDS RHINOS – Round 9 – 18/4/2022
Jack Sinfield – Castleford Tigers vs LEEDS RHINOS – Round 9 – 18/4/2022
Curtis Sironen – ST HELENS vs Catalans Dragons – Round 1 – 10/2/2022
Will Smith – Toulouse Olympique vs HULL FC – Round 21 – 29/7/2022
Daniel Spencer-Tonks – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
Maxime Stefani – TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE vs Warrington Wolves – Round 3 – 26/2/2022
Jack Stevens – SALFORD RED DEVILS vs Warrington Wolves – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
Alex Sutton – Hull KR vs WIGAN WARRIORS. – Round 26 – 29/8/2022
Jorge Taufua – Hull KR vs WAKEFIELD TRINITY – Round 19 – 17/7/2022
Luke Thomas – Leeds Rhinos vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 24 – 19/8/2022
Ugo Tison – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022
Tom Whitehead – Salford Red Devils vs WARRINGTON WOLVES – Round 27 – 3/9/2022
Shane Wright – Castleford Tigers vs SALFORD RED DEVILS – Round 1 – 11/2/2022
Tanguy Zenon – Wigan Warriors vs CATALANS DRAGONS – Round 27 – 2/9/2022