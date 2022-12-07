How Super League clubs’ average crowds look now compared to pre-Covid levels as Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors impress

SUPER LEAGUE has been through some tough times in recent years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attendances were down as finances suffered – the effects of which are still being felt heading into 2023.

That being said, a number of Super League clubs have actually improved their appeal for fans, increasing their attendances from pre-Covid levels.

Here are the statistics for those 12 clubs that took to the top flight in 2022.

Castleford Tigers

Best – v Hull FC (SL – 10,072)

Worst – v Huddersfield Giants (SL) – 5,672

Total (SL only) – 97,608

Average (SL only) – 7,508 (up by 255 in 2019)

Catalans Dragons

Best – v St Helens (SL – 10,260)

Worst – v Featherstone Rovers (CC – 3,624)

Total (SL inc. play-offs) – 114,408

Average (SL, inc. play-offs) – 8,172 (down by 446 in 2019)

Huddersfield Giants

Best – v Leeds Rhinos (SL – 6,712)

Worst – v Hull FC (CC – 3,637)

Total (SL, inc. play-offs) – 73,258

Average (SL, inc. play-offs) – 5,233 (up by 7 in 2019)

Hull FC

Best – v Hull KR (SL – 16,999)

Worst – v Toulouse Olympique (SL – 8,785)

Total (SL only) – 139,923

Average (SL only) – 10,763 (down by 715 in 2019)

Hull KR

Best – v Hull FC (SL – 10,300)

Worst – v Leigh Leopards (CC – 3,088)

Total (SL only) – 101,253

Average (SL only) – 7,789 (down by 431 in 2019)

Leeds Rhinos

Best – v Castleford Tigers (SL – 15,418)

Worst – v Castleford Tigers (CC – 5,112)

Total (SL only) – 168,232

Average (SL only) – 12,941 (up by 214 in 2019)

Salford Red Devils

Best – v St Helens (SL – 6,041)

Worst – v Catalans Dragons (SL – 3,204)

Total (SL only) – 60,310

Average (SL only) – 4,639 (up by 893 in 2019)

St Helens

Best – v Wigan Warriors (SL – 17,980)

Worst – v Wakefield Trinity (SL – 8,222)

Total (SL, inc. play-offs) – 166,550

Average (SL, inc. play-offs) – 11,896 (down by 14 in 2019)

Toulouse Olympique

Best – v Catalans Dragons (SL – 9,168)

Worst – v Castleford Tigers (SL – 3,326)

Total (SL only) – 64,582

Average (SL only) – 4,968 (up by 2,678 in 2019)

Wakefield Trinity

Best – v Wigan Warriors (SL – 7,046)

Worst – v Huddersfield Giants (SL – 3,166)

Total (SL only) – 60,241

Average (SL only) – 4,634 (down by 834 in 2019)

Warrington Wolves

Best – v St Helens (SL – 10,476)

Worst – v Wakefield Trinity (CC – 2,627)

Total (SL only) – 113,377

Average (SL only) – 8,721 (down by 1,927 in 2019)

Wigan Warriors

Best – v St Helens (SL – 19,210)

Worst – v Salford Red Devils (CC – 6,005)

Total (SL, inc. play-offs) – 172,400

Average (SL, inc. play-offs) – 12,314 (up by 882 in 2019)