All pre-season friendlies arranged so far as Super League sides such as Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants plan for 2023

GETTING game time under the belt is important going into what promises to be another gruelling season throughout the top three tiers.

In the shape of friendlies, stars and clubs can do just that as they try and blow the cobwebs off following pre-season.

Here are those friendlies already confirmed:

Monday, December 26

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – 11.30am kick-off

Saturday, December, 31

Featherstone Rovers vs Castleford Tigers – 12 noon kick-off

Sunday, January 15

Wakefield Trinity vs Halifax Panthers – 2pm kick-off (Reece Lyne testimonial)

Whitehaven vs Workington Town – 3pm kick-off

Widnes Vikings vs Rochdale Hornets – 3pm kick-off

Doncaster vs York – 3pm kick-off

Friday, January 20

Featherstone Rovers v Hull KR – 7.45pm kick-off

London Skolars vs London Broncos – 2pm kick-off

Sunday, January 22

Bradford Bulls vs Huddersfield Giants – 2pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Wigan Warriors – 3pm kick-off

Barrow Raiders vs Workington Town – 3pm kick-off

Sheffield Eagles vs Hull FC – 3pm kick-off

Hunslet vs Halifax Panthers – 3pm kick-off

Keighley Cougars vs Castleford Tigers – 3pm kick-off (Jake Webster testimonial)

Doncaster vs Newcastle Thunder – 3pm kick-off

Oldham vs Widnes Vikings – 3pm kick-off

Sunday, January 29

Wakefield Trinity vs Featherstone Rovers – 2pm kick-off

Whitehaven vs Castleford Tigers – 3pm kick-off

Barrow Raiders vs Wigan Warriors – 3pm kick-off

Hunslet vs Batley Bulldogs – 3pm kick-off

Sheffield Eagles vs Doncaster – 3pm kick-off

Saturday, February 4

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards – TBC kick-off (Ben Currie testimonial)

Sunday, February 5

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC – 2pm kick-off

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos – 3pm kick-off

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils – 3pm kick-off

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants – 3:30pm (Nathan Massey testimonial)

Saturday, February 11

St George Illawarra Dragons v St Helens – 9am kick-off UK time

Sunday, February 12

Hunslet vs Leeds Rhinos – 3pm kick-off

Huddersfield Giants vs Dewsbury Rams – 3pm kick-off