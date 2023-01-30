All Championship and pre-season friendly games this weekend as Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors host Super League opposition

THE 2023 season is just around the corner as Super League, Championship and League One sides gear up for another shot of glory.

The Championship itself kicks off this weekend with Barrow Raiders hosting Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon, whilst the big fixture on Monday night sees Keighley Cougars take on Featherstone Rovers at Cougar Park.

Elsewhere, there are a number of pre-season friendlies as Super League sides prepare for the season ahead with Warrington Wolves taking on the Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers hosting Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR going head to head with the Leeds Rhinos.

Here are all the fixtures in full:

Saturday 4 February

Barrow Raiders vs Toulouse Olympique – 3pm kick-off (Championship league game)

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards (Ben Currie testimonial) – 5.30pm kick-off (friendly)

Workington Town vs Bradford Bulls – 2pm kick-off (friendly)

Catalans Dragons vs France B – 2.30pm kick-off (friendly)

Sunday 5 February

Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven – 3pm kick-off (Championship league game)

Halifax Panthers vs Sheffield Eagles – 3pm kick-off (Championship league game)

London Broncos vs Batley Bulldogs – 3pm kick-off (Championship league game)

Swinton Lions vs Newcastle Thunder – 3pm kick-off (Championship league game)

York Knights vs Widnes Vikings – 3pm kick-off (Championship league game)

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants (Nathan Massey testimonial) – 3.30pm kick-off (friendly)

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos – 3pm kick-off (friendly)

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC (David Topliss Memorial Trophy) – 2pm kick-off (friendly)

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils (Sam Powell testimonial) – 3pm kick-off (friendly)

Monday 6 February

Keighley Cougars vs Featherstone Rovers – 7.45pm kick-off (Championship league game)