All Stars Squads named for NRL Countdown to new season

By Ian Howe

The two squads for Saturday’s All Stars clash between the Indigenous Australians and the New Zealand Maoris was named last week.

The fixture, which will be played for the fourth time and now signposts the effective start of the NRL season, will take place at CommBank Stadium, the home ground of the Parramatta Eels.

But ironically no Eels players will feature for either side.

And one other player who won’t feature in Saturday’s game is Dane Gagai, who has moved from South Sydney to Newcastle Knights during the close-season.

Gagai has previously played three games for the Indigenous All Stars and one for the Maori All Stars but has effectively ruled out any more appearances.

Although he is eligible to represent both teams, Gagai told The Newcastle Herald he would no longer represent one team in preference to the other.

“The [All Stars] concept is great, I fully support it and love the game,” Gagai told the Herald.

“I have represented both teams and whilst ever they play against each other, I won’t choose one over the other.”

The game will be broadcast on Saturday on Sky Sports Arena, with the programme starting at 8.40am and the kick-off at 9.10am GMT.

It will be preceded by the Women’s All-Star game, which will also be shown on Sky Sports Arena. That game will begin at 6.20am, with the programme starting at 6.00am.

Indigenous All Stars; Will Kennedy (Cronulla); Selywn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos); Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland); Alex Johnston (South Sydney); Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos); Jack Bird (St George Illawarra); Jesse Ramien (Cronulla); Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury); Nicho Hynes (Cronulla); Will Smith (Gold Coast); Albert Kelly (Brisbane Broncos); Braydon Trindall (Cronulla); Andrew Fifita (Cronulla); Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (North Queensland); Reuben Cotter (North Queensland); Ryan James (Brisbane Broncos); Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra); David Fifita (Gold Coast); Josh Curran (NZ Warriors); Tyrell Fuimaono (St George Illawarra); Coach: Laurie Daley

Maori All Stars (Men); Reimis Smith (Melbourne Storm); Morgan Harper (Manly); Dylan Walker (Manly); Patrick Herbert (Gold Coast); Esan Marsters (Gold Coast); Jordan Rapana (Canberra); Chanel Harris-Tavita (NZ Warriors); Jayden Nikorima (Melbourne Storm); Kodi Nikorima (NZ Warriors); Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm); Pasami Saulo (Newcastle Knights); Erin Clark (Gold Coast); James Fisher-Harris (Penrith); Royce Hunt (Cronulla); Tuku Hau Tapuha (Sydney Roosters); Briton Nikora (Cronulla); Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast); Joseph Tapine (Canberra); Jazz Tevaga (NZ Warriors); TC Robati (Brisbane Broncos); Coach: David Kidwell; ;

