Allan Coleman explains his thinking for Widnes Vikings spine amid new options

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman says he feels a little more comfortable over options and cover for the key cogs in his team.

He already had fullback Jack Owens, halves Joe Lyons and Tom Gilmore, and hookers Matty Fozard and Jordan Johnstone on board.

Now Coleman has added former Super League star Dec Patton, from Featherstone, and versatile Australian Cameron Brown, from Cornwall, to the mix as he sets his sights on a second successive play-off appearance.

“It’s going to be as tough a division as ever,” predicted the former Swinton coach.

“You look at rival clubs and see such as Bradford, Featherstone, Sheffield and York strengthening.

“Toulouse will be strong again, Doncaster have had a season in the league and will be better, and Oldham are coming up with big ambitions.

“The other sides will have a say as well, so you have to be at the races week in, week out.

“With us still working to a budget, the squad is smaller than some, but we have tried to be canny about the balance.

“We have experienced backs and forwards who can switch around if needs be, and in Matty Fozard and Jordan Johnstone, in my view, two of the best hookers in the competition.”

Scrum-half Gilmore played in all 32 of his side’s games last time around, stand-off Lyons 31 and Owens 27.

And Coleman continued: “We got good service out of them, but it’s always in the back of your mind that there could be injuries or suspensions.

“We wanted to have a bit extra in those areas, and we’ve achieved that by bringing in Dec and Cam.

“Dec has bags of experience and alongside Tom and Joe, provides a good blend, while Cam, having played fullback and stand-off at Cornwall, and also winger back in Australia, provides good options.”

McKenzie Buckley, the 21-year-old forward signed from St Helens, has been released at his own request.

Vikings’ 2025 squad numbers: 1 Jack Owens, 2 Ryan Ince, 3 Matty Fleming, 4 Joe Edge, 5 Mike Butt, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Dan Murray, 9 Jordan Johnstone, 10 Martyn Reilly, 11 Rhodri Lloyd, 12 Danny Langtree, 13 Ryan Lannon, 14 Matty Fozard, 15 Liam Bent, 16 Liam Kirk, 17 Max Roberts, 18 Nick Gregson, 19 Dec Patton, 20 Lewis Hall, 21 Gavin Bennion, 22 Reagan Sumner, 23 Cameron Brown, 24 Brett Bailey, 26 Adam Jones.