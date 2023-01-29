Amateur club fundraise and seek RFL help to afford arduous Challenge Cup trip

AMATEUR club Barrow Island are seeking a financial boost as they tackle the logistics of travelling to take on the Royal Navy in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

The National Conference League Second Division side are staging a number of fundraising initiatives and have sought help from the Rugby Football League as they prepare to make the 660-mile round trip to Portsmouth.

The tie will take place at the United Services Recreation Ground in the south-coast city on Saturday week, February 11, with a 1pm kick-off.

“We’re really looking forward to the game, and while we’re a long way apart geographically, there are some links with the Royal Navy because of our town’s ship and submarine-building history,” said Barrow Island secretary and club stalwart John Jefferson.

“But making a trip of such a distance certainly has its challenges. The coach alone will probably cost upwards of £3,000, and we will have to leave on the Friday and stay overnight, because doing it all in a day just isn’t practical.

“That entails lads having to take time off work and our coach Jamie Curtis is already busy trying to work out who will be available and who won’t.

“We’re trying to raise funds ourselves and we’ve also applied to the RFL for a grant with the help of Trevor Hunt (chair) at the NCL.”

Barrow Island last played in the competition in 2020, while Royal Navy reached last year’s fourth round, finally losing 66-6 at Batley.

“They are clearly a capable side, although from talking to them, it seems they are never sure exactly who they can call on because it depends where players are serving and whether they can get back,” added Jefferson.

“We haven’t yet started our NCL campaign, and we’ve lost a few lads to the professional game, so that’s another factor to throw into the mix, but we’re determined to go down there, give as good an account of ourselves as we can, and enjoy the occasion.”

