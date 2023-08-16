Andre Savelio and Adam Swift to leave Hull FC ahead of moves to Super League rivals

HULL FC have confirmed that Adam Swift and Andre Savelio will both depart the club at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Swift, 30, joined the club from Saints ahead of the 2020 campaign, going on to make 59 appearances so far across the last four seasons.

The winger will leave at the end of the season due to family reasons, returning to live in St Helens following the birth of his second child.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Savelio will also depart at the end of the current campaign, having also featured 59 times since arriving at the club from Brisbane Broncos in 2019.

Both men have been linked with moves to Huddersfield Giants for 2024.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.