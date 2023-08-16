Five potential coaching positions for Andy Last following Castleford Tigers exit

ANDY LAST is no longer head coach of Castleford Tigers following a difficult tenure in charge of the West Yorkshire club.

The former Hull FC assistant won just four from 18 fixtures during his time at the helm of the Tigers – a run which ultimately cost him his job following a 28-0 loss to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

However, where may Last now end up following his Castleford exit?

Featherstone Rovers

Sean Long has left Featherstone with James Ford taking over as head coach and Ian Hardman being number two. However, Last has decades of experience as a number two and would offer Ford advice and expertise that he was potentially unable to give to his Castleford players as the front man. Known for his strong work ethic and effort, Last could be crucial to Rovers’ chances of promotion and going forward.

Widnes Vikings

John Kear was sacked earlier in the year, but with Allan Coleman coming in from the Swinton Lions from 2024 and beyond, the Vikings could look to Last to help Coleman steer the ship away from what has been a disappointing season from Widnes so far. There is still an outside shot that Widnes could make the Championship play-offs, but having Last on hand could make for a key team in 2024.

Swinton Lions

Of course, with Allan Coleman departing Swinton at the end of the 2023 Championship season, the Lions will need a new head coach. Given Last’s first foray into head coaching didn’t exactly go to plan at Castleford, he may have to start at the bottom end of the second tier – and Swinton could be the perfect opportunity for Last to right some wrongs, particularly if he wants to continue as a head coach rather than a number two.

Keighley Cougars

Keighley are currently in a bit of a pickle considering their lofty ambitions for the Championship at the start of the 2023 season. Having sacked head coach Rhys Lovegrove, the likes of Luke Gale, Dane Chisholm and Ben Crooks have all exited Cougar Park whilst interim boss Jy-mel Coleman has also left. Australian Matt Foster is now in charge but it’s fair to say he needs more experience in his backroom staff, with Last a perfect candidate.

Halifax Panthers

Halifax will be waving goodbye to long-serving head coach Simon Grix, who will link up with a Super League side in 2024. That will leave the Panthers without a number one – whether Last would be the man to take up the head coaching role at The Shay remains to be seen, but he would surely be considered as an assistant. His experience could be the difference between Fax becoming a top four Championship side and slipping outside the top six.

