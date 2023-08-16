Wigan Warriors forward suffers lengthy injury blow

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Ethan Havard has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and faces an extended period on the sidelines.

Havard, who recently signed a new contract with the Lancashire club, suffered a hamstring injury early in the Betfred Super League Round 18 tie against Wakefield Trinity, initially ruling him out for four to six weeks.

However, the 22-year-old has suffered a setback in training that required surgery.

Head coach Matt Peet said: “It’s sad news for Ethan and the team.

“He is a determined character and is already working hard on his rehabilitation.”

