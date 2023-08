Take a look at this week’s bonus episode of the League Express Podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER, co-host JAKE KEARNAN and special guest RICHARD DE LA RIVIERE.

In this week’s bonus League Express Podcast, the panel is joined by Richard de la Riviere who is about to release his book: ’50 Wigan Legends In Their Own Words.’ Richard previews his book by recounting his interactions with Wigan Legends including Nicky Kiss, Shaun Wane, Ellery Hanley and Sam Tomkins.