Andy Last provides Hull FC recruitment update

Hull FC interim coach Andy Last does not expect a great deal of activity on the recruitment front.

Last is preparing his squad for their Super League return after they returned to training on Monday.

He inherits a squad which underwent significant upheaval ahead of the season, with seven new players joining the squad ahead of the 2020 campaign.

As a result, Last does not expect a great deal of change in the squad next season, with the vast majority of the squad tied into the club for years to come.

“The reality is we’ve only got about half a dozen guys off-contract and the club have been in negotiations even before the pandemic,” he said.

“As and when the time is right the club will make some announcements.

“We made plenty of good signings last year and they’re all on contract for a couple of years.

“We signed some international quality forwards and some forwards to add some punch. Jordan Johnstone and Joe Cator also came into the squad as well as Adam Swift and Mahe Fonua. The owner feels that squad is more than good enough to compete at the top end of the table and to get more wins than losses. My objective is to get them playing with a bit more confidence.

“We didn’t get off to the greatest of starts, we were perhaps a little undercooked, and unfortunately the book doesn’t just stop with the players it’s the head coach too and Lee, unfortunately, was the guy who fell foul of the start of the season.”