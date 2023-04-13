Andy Last reflects on another Castleford Tigers defeat following Salford Red Devils loss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS suffered another Super League defeat away at the Salford Red Devils tonight, going down 14-6 at the Salford Stadium.

It was Castleford’s interim coach Andy Last’s last game in charge before his job interview for the position on a permanent basis, but the Tigers failed to click in attack with some silly errors marring their attempts to go back to Yorkshire with the two points.

For Last himself, it was “really difficult to stomach.”

“It was really difficult to stomach,” Last confessed on Sky Sports after the game.

“The boys are gutted in there as I am but effort doesn’t give you the two points.

“There was a period in the first-half which caught up with us in the second-half, we made four errors out of five sets and that robbed us of energy.

“When we needed that energy in the second-half to test them on the edges we didn’t have the energy to find the extra pass.

“We need a little bit more from our spine in particular and we need to be better with the ball.”

The Tigers actually scored the first points of the game with another Greg Eden try off a great Kenny Edwards offload, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Last’s men did threaten to score on a number of occasions with Alex Mellor, Niall Evalds and Adam Milner all going close, but stern Salford defence kept them out.