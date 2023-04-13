Salford Red Devils inflict further woe on Castleford Tigers with scrappy win

SALFORD RED DEVILS compounded Castleford Tigers’ problems with a hard-fought win over their Super League rivals.

Castleford started the brighter of the two sides, with Greg Eden going over in the third minute following a great Kenny Edwards offload. Gareth Widdop converted to make it 6-0.

Salford had been poor for the first 35 minutes but a brilliant break from Ryan Brierley and kick inside to Brodie Croft ended with the latter crossing under the posts. Marc Sneyd converted to make it 6-6.

Niall Evalds dropped the ball just two minutes into the second-half and the Red Devils almost punished the visitors with Sam Stone going over, but Chris Atkin was adjudged to have knocked on in the build-up.

Evalds nearly atoned for that error at the other end, but a great Sneyd tackle forced a knock-on.

Castleford were making errors aplenty and the Red Devils made them pay through Shane Wright just before the hour. Sneyd converted to make it 12-6.

Sneyd slotted over a penalty for an Adam Milner off-the-ball tackle with ten minutes to go for a 14-6 lead.

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

24 Matt Costello

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

16 Tyler Dupree

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

3 Kallum Watkins

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

Substitutes

8 Jack Ormondroyd

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

17 Shane Wright

Tries: Croft, Wright

Goals: Sneyd 3/3

Castleford Tigers

1 Niall Evalds

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

17 Jack Broadbent

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

14 Nathan Massey

9 Paul McShane

8 George Lawler

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

16 Adam Milner

Substitutes

10 George Griffin

22 Daniel Smith

28 Sam Hall

38 Luis Johnson

Tries: Eden

Goals: Widdop 1/1