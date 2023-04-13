Salford Red Devils inflict further woe on Castleford Tigers with scrappy win

SALFORD RED DEVILS compounded Castleford Tigers’ problems with a hard-fought win over their Super League rivals.
Castleford started the brighter of the two sides, with Greg Eden going over in the third minute following a great Kenny Edwards offload. Gareth Widdop converted to make it 6-0.
Salford had been poor for the first 35 minutes but a brilliant break from Ryan Brierley and kick inside to Brodie Croft ended with the latter crossing under the posts. Marc Sneyd converted to make it 6-6.
Niall Evalds dropped the ball just two minutes into the second-half and the Red Devils almost punished the visitors with Sam Stone going over, but Chris Atkin was adjudged to have knocked on in the build-up.
Evalds nearly atoned for that error at the other end, but a great Sneyd tackle forced a knock-on.
Castleford were making errors aplenty and the Red Devils made them pay through Shane Wright just before the hour. Sneyd converted to make it 12-6.
Sneyd slotted over a penalty for an Adam Milner off-the-ball tackle with ten minutes to go for a 14-6 lead.
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
28 Deon Cross
24 Matt Costello
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
16 Tyler Dupree
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
3 Kallum Watkins
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
Substitutes
8 Jack Ormondroyd
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
17 Shane Wright
Tries: Croft, Wright
Goals: Sneyd 3/3
Castleford Tigers
1 Niall Evalds
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
17 Jack Broadbent
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
14 Nathan Massey
9 Paul McShane
8 George Lawler
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
16 Adam Milner
Substitutes
10 George Griffin
22 Daniel Smith
28 Sam Hall
38 Luis Johnson
Tries: Eden
Goals: Widdop 1/1