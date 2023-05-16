Andy Last rejects claims Castleford Tigers have been trying to sign Super League rival

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last is on the lookout for new blood – both for the rest of the 2023 Super League season as well as 2024 and beyond.

One of those names the Tigers have been linked with is Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan.

Despite those links, Last has dismissed claims that Castleford were ever in for the Ireland international as the former Hull FC assistant reveals that the club have missed out on Owen Trout.

“It is making it more difficult but we were never in for Ethan Ryan. He wasn’t someone I considered. Everyone on the out-of-contract list you look at but we didn’t pursue him. That was a bit off the mark,” Last said.

“Owen Trout we looked at and someone we definitely considered. He obviously looks to have gone elsewhere.

“There is a project here and a rebuild. There may be some guys who are off contract with us who earn a chance to stay with us and there will be players elsewhere who could be a good fit for us. It’s a period that is exciting to me.”

When asked about recruitment for the rest of the season, Last explained he is on the lookout as he rejects criticism of Will Tate signing.

“You’re always looking, we brought in a couple of guys a couple of weeks back, they are projects for us.

“Will Tate is a project, he’s only 20. There has been some criticism labelled at myself and Will in terms of that they don’t help us right now but we’ve got to make sure we can strike with one eye on the future.

“He is working hard on the training field and he will be a good player for us hopefully in the very near future.

“Luis Johnson has come in and got some good reps in on the training field. He will play at the weekend and will showcase what he is about.”