Salford Red Devils reject offer for crucial Super League player as club official warns fans

SALFORD RED DEVILS fans have been given both good and what could be perceived as bad news the past day.

Though the Red Devils have announced over £150,000 has been raised through the ‘Reds Rise Together’ initiative in a bid to become the first wholly community owned club, that momentum has slowed.

And, the Managing Director of Salford, Paul King, has warned fans.

King said: “It is a remarkable milestone to reach [£150,000 raised], and once again demonstrates just how much this club means to some people.

“It has been so touching to read the reasoning of those becoming shareholders on the Crowdfunder page, and know that others feel the same way about our great club as I do.”

“We’re less than £100k from the initial target, and whilst that can change quite quickly, momentum has really slowed as of late which is worrying.

“We’re approaching an important moment in the campaign – the final stretch – and ideally we’re through the £250k mark well before then and well on our way towards our upper targets.”

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have also confirmed that the club has rejected an offer for an unnamed player this week.

“A reflection of the progress we have made as a club in recent years is our hugely talented squad who are attracting offers from other clubs across the world, and who would potentially command significant transfer fees.”

“But one of the reasons we are doing this now is to ensure we can keep our playing squad together and compete at the higher end of the competition – it just feels counter-productive to move on members of the group right now so we will avoid doing so for as long as we can.

“That being said, it may be something we must consider sooner rather than later if we do not get back on track in the campaign.

“To those who have already pledged and are now making history with us, firstly thank you, and secondly, help us now go further by speaking to your friends and family about it.

“Get them involved right away, or get them along to the event on the 23rd to learn more – this is such a special moment, not only for the club and the game, but for our local community too.”