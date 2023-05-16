Leigh Leopards announce next pre-match entertainment for Warrington Wolves fixture

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been keen to turn all of their home games at the Leigh Sports Village in 2023 into an entertainment fest.

Bands such as T’Pau, Lottery Winners and Toploader have all made the trip to Lancashire to provide music and entertainment to the thousands of fans flocking to the Sports Village.

Ahead of Leigh’s home Super League clash with Warrington Wolves on Friday 26 May, the Leopards have now announced that local band, Jeramiah Ferrari, will now be performing.