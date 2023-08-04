Andy Last SACKED as Castleford Tigers boss following dismal Huddersfield Giants loss

ANDY LAST has been sacked as head coach of Castleford Tigers following the West Yorkshire club’s 28-0 loss to Huddersfield Giants.

The Tigers now sit bottom of the Super League table on points difference with Wakefield Trinity now above their local rivals.

Castleford have won just four from 21 games in the 2023 Super League season.

A short statement by the club reads: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Andy Last has departed the club with immediate effect.

“The club will make a further statement after the weekend.”

It’s been a tumultuous time for Last with the former Hull FC assistant enduring a baptism of fire in his first head coaching role.