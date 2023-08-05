Four potential replacements for Andy Last as Castleford Tigers head coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS ended the night bottom of the Super League table with a dismal 28-0 home loss to the Huddersfield Giants.

As a result, head coach Andy Last lost his job, but who could take over?

Craig Lingard

He is taking the Batley Bulldogs to Wembley next weekend for the 1895 Cup and is currently assistant coach at The Jungle. Brought in to help Last with the attacking side of things, Craig Lingard could be given the major step-up to help save the Tigers from relegation. Revered at Batley Bulldogs for the way in which he competes on a shoestring budget, Lingard already knows the set-up at Castleford and could be the man to take the bull by the horns.

John Kear

John Kear helped send Castleford down in the mid-2000s, now he could be the saviour for the Tigers in their quest for Super League survival. The veteran boss is out of a job following his exit from Widnes Vikings and is well known for his passionate coaching style that could be the difference between staying up and going down. Hailing from Castleford and playing for the club during his career, Kear would likely jump at the chance.

Daryl Powell

Also out of a job following his sacking from the Warrington Wolves, Daryl Powell knows The Jungle inside and out – from the top right down to the bottom after almost nine years in charge at the Tigers. Getting back into coaching at the quickest opportunity could help Powell right the wrongs of a tumultuous 18-month period with Warrington. He also knows how to get the best out of players that may well be struggling.

Danny Ward

Danny Ward was linked with the Castleford job before both Lee Radford and Andy Last took over, so could it be third time lucky for the former London Broncos boss? The popular figure almost did the impossible and keep London up a number of years ago in Super League and will be battle-hardened from that experience. Currently in a rugby union role down south, Ward would potentially jump at the chance.