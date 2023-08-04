Castleford Tigers fans refuse to leave stadium in protest following dismal Super League loss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are refusing to leave The Jungle in protest following their dismal 28-0 loss to Huddersfield Giants tonight.

The West Yorkshire side were second best throughout as Ian Watson’s men led 14-0 at the break before Castleford simply collapsed in the final quarter.

It was the Tigers’ 17th defeat in 21 games with Castleford now sitting bottom of the Super League table on points difference with Wakefield Trinity.

And it’s fair to say that Castleford fans weren’t happy with fans refusing to leave the Wheldon Road stand in protest – a protest that was later covered on Sky Sports as Warrington Wolves went down to Catalans Dragons at home.