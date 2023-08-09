Another club joins race for former St Helens forward Luke Thompson as Canterbury Bulldogs exit looms

ANOTHER club has joined the race for former St Helens forward Luke Thompson.

One of the most sought-after props in both hemispheres, Thompson is set to make his long-awaited return from a foot injury this weekend for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Thompson’s time at the Bulldogs has been fraught with injury and inconsistency and the Belmore club have been willing to listen to offers to take the Englishman away.

In recent weeks, however, the Bulldogs have also broached the idea of extending the forward’s deal on a much-reduced contract with Thompson currently on $800,000.

Thompson has been linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons with head coach Shane Flanagan a big fan of the uncompromising forward, but now the Daily Telegraph has revealed that Wests Tigers are eyeing up the 28-year-old in a bid to shore of up their leaky forward pack.

The Tigers are currently undergoing a transition period under head coach Tim Sheens and assistant Benji Marshall, with Thompson also attracting attention from Super League side Wigan Warriors.

