Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont wants Super League rule changed

LEIGH LEOPARDS have taken Super League by storm in their first season back in the top flight in 2023.

Sitting pretty in third on the Super League ladder and with a Challenge Cup Final on the horizon, the Lancashire club have become the biggest ever promoted success story.

At the crux of that success is owner Derek Beaumont, who manufactured the rebrand from Centurions to Leopards in late October 2022 and who has bankrolled recruitment with the likes of Lachlan Lam, John Asiata and Zak Hardaker just some of those joining.

In the latest edition of Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast with Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin, Beaumont was asked what he would put ‘on the bench’ – or get rid of in other words in the sport of rugby league.

“What I want to see on the bench is, I want to see six agains on play one and play two become penalties because people do it on a purpose,” Beaumont said on Sky Sports.

“And it buys players time, they lose nothing and gain everything. For me that is a big thing.”

In terms of what Beaumont wants to see more of in rugby league it is more John Asiatas.

Asiata has, of course, been in the limelight in recent weeks after his tackle technique was slammed by St Helens head coach Paul Wellens.

Beaumont, however, has hailed Asiata’s “whatever it takes approach” to defending.

“I want to see more John Asiatas out there. I think the person he puts in danger most in those tackles is himself,” Beaumont continued.

“He is a great player, a great person and a great Christian, but he has a whatever it takes approach. He is absolutely gassed out because everyone runs at him so he will put anything there, he has just got that mentality.”

