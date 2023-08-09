Ex-Super League prop Dylan Napa set for shock first-team return following short Catalans Dragons stint

FORMER Super League prop forward Dylan Napa is finally set for his first first-team appearance since exiting the Catalans Dragons last Christmas.

Napa, who made 20 appearances for the French side during his maiden season in 2022, will turn out for the Sydney Roosters for the first time since 2018.

The Roosters will be taking on The Dolphins this weekend, with Napa’s last NRL appearance coming in 2021 with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Napa has made 13 New South Wales Cup appearances for the Chooks this year, following his release from Catalans by mutual agreement.

The Sydney team is as follows:

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Nat Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Sandon Smith 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Terrell May 17. Dylan Napa 18. Fetalaiga Pauga 19. Elie El Zakhem 20. Jake Turpin 21. Zach Dockar-Clay 22. Corey Allan

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.