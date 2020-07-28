Anthony Gelling pleads not guilty to grievous bodily harm

Anthony Gelling will stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court next month after pleading not guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The Warrington ace appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning in connection to an incident that took place in February.

He was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on his partner Toni Mackey. He denied the count and was released on bail.

He will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on August 25th.

Gelling, 28, was stood down by the club in February after being arrested on Saturday, February 8.

The Wolves recalled him before the Coronavirus outbreak.