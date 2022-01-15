Army win sets up second round clash against Royal Navy

The British Army will face the Royal Navy in the Second Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup later this month after both Services teams completed impressive victories in the First Round this weekend.

The Navy romped to a 60-0 win at Bridgend Blue Bulls in the first match of the 2022 season on Friday night, and the Army came from behind to secure an 18-10 win at Orrell St James in a tie streamed live by BBC Sport on Saturday.

Thornhill Trojans denied the Services a clean sweep as they beat the RAF 24-6, to earn a trip to the Eco-Power Stadium to face Doncaster when Betfred League One clubs enter the competition at the Second Round stage.

The Second Round will also feature a first derby between London Chargers of the Southern Conference League and London Skolars of Betfred League One, after the Chargers beat Ellenborough Rangers 22-16 in Chiswick.

Wests Warriors, the other London community club in the First Round draw who beat the Chargers in last year’s SCL Grand Final, also progressed with a 52-10 win after a long journey to play Jarrow Vikings at Kingston Park.

They must travel north again in Round Two, to face a York Acorn team who overcame a spirited challenge from Edinburgh Eagles.

Galway Tribesmen, the Irish champions who had the longest journey for their tie against Pilkington Recs in St Helens – with their ferry arriving at 2am on the morning of the match – threatened to cause a major upset when they led 10-8 at half-time.

Pilks stretched away in the second half to win 36-10 and book a Second Round tie against Siddal, who beat Great Britain Police 28-0 at Chevinedge.

Leigh Miners Rangers won the tightest tie of the day, 22-20 against Milford, and will relish the prospect of taking on Anthony Murray’s North Wales Crusaders in the Second Round.

Rochdale Mayfield and Wigan St Patricks contested an excellent cup-tie which was streamed live on The Sportsman, with Mayfield worthy 36-22 winners but St Patricks offering plenty of encouragement to the former Wigan and Great Britain scrum half Andy Gregory following his return to his first community club as coach.

Mayfield now face a tough trip to West Hull in the Second Round after their 46-6 win against Upton.

Lock Lane claimed a notable 18-10 win against Thatto Heath Crusaders, the National Conference League champions who enjoyed a stirring Challenge Cup run to the Fifth Round in 2019. The Castleford club will now travel to Oldham in Round Two.

There is one First Round tie remaining on Sunday with Bentley facing Stanningley at Wheatley Hills RUFC in front of the Our League cameras from 2pm. The winners will travel to Hunslet Club Parkside, who are coached by the 2020 Betfred Super League Man of Steel Paul McShane, and romped to a 56-6 win at Featherstone Lions.

Betfred Challenge Cup First Round results: Bridgend Blue Bulls 0 Royal Navy 60, Orrell St James 10 British Army 18, London Chargers 22 Ellenborough Rangers 16, Featherstone Lions 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 56, Jarrow Vikings 10 Wests Warriors 52, Edinburgh Eagles 24 York Acorn 38, Thornhill Trojans 24 RAF 6, Galway Tribesmen 10 Pilkington Recs 36 (at Pilkingtons), Siddal 28 Great Britain Police 0, Leigh Miners Rangers 22 Milford 20, Rochdale Mayfield 36 Wigan St Patricks 22, West Hull 46 Upton 6, Lock Lane 18 Thatto Heath Crusaders 10.

Betfred Challenge Cup, updated Second Round draw (ties to be played January 29-30): York Acorn v Wests Warriors, Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes (streamed live on BBC Sport, Sunday January 30, 1pm), Doncaster v Thornhill Trojans, British Army v Royal Navy, Oldham v Lock Lane, Pilkington Recs v Siddal, West Hull v Rochdale Mayfield, Hunslet Club Parkside v Bentley or Stanningley, Hunslet v Keighley Cougars, Leigh Miners Rangers v North Wales Crusaders, West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions, London Skolars v London Chargers

Third Round (6 ties) – February 12-13

Fourth Round (10 ties) – February 26-27 – Betfred Championship clubs enter

Fifth Round (5 ties) – March 12-13

Sixth Round (8 ties) – March 26-27 – Betfred Super League clubs enter

Quarter Finals – April 9-10

Semi Finals – Saturday May 7 at Elland Road, Leeds

Betfred Challenge Cup Final 2022 – Saturday May 28 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium