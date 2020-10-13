Ashton double helps Warrington prevent Rhinos scare

Warrington moved back into the top-four as a final-quarter surge helped them defeat Leeds.

Leeds, who had Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final on their minds, fielded a youthful side but put up a strong fight for the opening three quarters of the game.

Toby King marked his 100th Warrington appearance with the opening score of the night as he claimed the ball from mid-air and grounded it in the in-goal.

Sam Walters hit-back with a powerful run over the line, while Jarrod O’Connor’s simple conversion levelled the scores.

Sitaleki Akauola was sent to the sinbin for a dangerous tackle but the Wolves acquired points in the subsequent 10 minutes as Stefan Ratchford booted a penalty goal.

A substantially youthful Leeds outfit was dominated by an experienced Warrington in the second-half.

Matty Ashton raced away in the corner and Ben Currie collected King’s offload following Dec Patton’s high-kick to cross under the posts. Ratchford converted one out of two, but added a penalty goal with nine minutes remaining.

In the closing stages, Daryl Clark darted over from dummy-half for his first score since February, while Ashton crossed for his second of the night to provide Warrington with a comfortable, but hard-fought, 32-6 victory.

Wolves: Ratchford, Ashton, Gelling, King, Charnley, Widdop, Patton, Hill, Walker, Robson, Currie, Hughes, J. Clark; Subs: D. Clark, Davis, Akauola, Johnson

Rhinos: Walker, L. Briscoe, Thompson, Evans, Tindall, Broadbent, McLelland, Cuthbertson, O’Connor, Holroyd, Ferres, Walters, Smith; Subs: Harrison, Mustapha, McConnell, Whiteley