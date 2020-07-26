Ashton Golding raring for Giants debut – against former club

Fullback Ashton Golding is hoping to make his Huddersfield Giants debut on Sunday when the Super League makes its long-awaited comeback following the coronavirus pandemic.

Huddersfield face Golding’s former club Leeds Rhinos in the second of two games taking place at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Golding missed the Giants’ opening six games of the season due to a serious hamstring tear sustained in pre-season, but the lengthy lay-off he faced has all but been wiped out by the game’s four-month Covid-19 suspension.

Having returned to full-time training with the rest of the squad earlier this year, the 23-year-old will be doing all he can this week to earn a spot in Simon Woolford’s team for the game.

“I have been doing all the right things during lockdown and I have got back into the club and the physios are seeing that I am doing really well,” Golding told League Express.

“There are a few things that I still need to keep going on with, because it was a big surgery, but come Sunday I will be putting my hand up to play. I’m fit, healthy and training fully with the boys now, so I’ll be ready if the coach wants to pick me.

“I spent all last season training against the Rhinos in the opposed bibs team with no fans around, so it’s going to be a similar situation again. We just want to get out there again and I can’t wait.

“As much as I am a Huddersfield player, I’ve still not made my competitive debut yet and that was my motivation during lockdown. To get fit and play!

“It would be great if I can make my debut against Leeds and it promises to be a great occasion.

“Everyone has come back into training absolutely flying and we are a hungry team. I can definitely see something special happening with this team.”