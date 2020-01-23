Ashton Golding set for lengthy absence with hamstring problem

Huddersfield Giants are set to be without Ashton Golding for a prolonged period after the fullback suffered a hamstring injury in the club’s pre-season victory over Wakefield.

Golding, a new signing from Leeds Rhinos, went off in the second half of the Giants’ 16-4 win.

Head coach Simon Woolford confirmed after the game that Golding would miss their Super League opener with Catalans, but speaking on Thursday morning conceded the layoff could be longer.

“We won’t know exactly until today but he’s not looking great,” Woolford said.

“It’s just an innocuous hammy. He’s going to be missing for some time. For now, it’s just a case of getting the scans and going through the process.

“He ran the ball back and felt it in contact more than stretching it.

“It was one to get through last night injury free last night and we were just about to swap him out too and put Darnell there for the last 15 minutes. It’s a pain.”

Woolford was delighted with the Giants’ defensive resolve after overcoming Trinity.

“Our defence was outstanding,” he said.

“We kept them scoreless to the last set despite all the opportunities they. We kept working for each other and did things that we’ve worked hard on in pre-season, which is always rewarding when you see that.”