The BARLA Yorkshire Youth & Junior Cup Finals programme comes to a conclusion on Saturday with three more matches at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Featherstone Rovers.

Fixtures

Saturday 25 January 2020

SUPPLEMENTARY CUP FINALS

UNDER 12S: Hull Dockers v Stanningley (11.00am).

UNDER 13S: Hunslet Parkside v West Hull (noon).

UNDER 14S: Birkenshaw v Elland (1.15pm).