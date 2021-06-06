Ashurst hoping to remain with Wakefield

Wakefield are believed to be keen to keep out-of-contract Matty Ashurst, but face competition for his services next season and beyond.

Reports suggest at least one other club want the experienced former St Helens and Salford back rower, who is currently suspended.

Ashurst, handed a two-match ban for a dangerous throw during the 38-12 home win over Huddersfield, says he has yet to make a decision on his future.

“There’s been a bit of talk with the club, but nothing has been sorted yet. It’s ongoing on the minute,” said the 31-year-old, who is in his seventh season at Trinity.

“I’ve been at the club a while. I know the club well, they know me, so it would be good (to stay), but we’ll see what happens.” Originally from Wigan, Ashurst came through the ranks at St Helens before spending three seasons at Salford between 2012 and 2014. He has made more than 230 career appearances in Super League.

Ashurst, who will miss Friday’s visit to Warrington after sitting out the home game against Leigh, believes Wakefield can climb the table.

“Early on we played some tough games and learned some tough lessons,” he said.

“In the first few games, we beat ourselves more than anything, but it was good to finally get a win over Hull KR, then beat Huddersfield.

“Hull KR was a must-win game, really, after being so close and the week before losing on golden point to Leeds.

“We’ve been there or thereabouts in a lot of the games, we’ve probably had a bit of a bad luck and a few injuries haven’t helped either.

“But we’ve let ourselves down as well, made errors at crucial times. If we can cut them out we can get on the right side of the scoreline more often.”

