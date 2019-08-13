Aston buoyed by Sheffield’s strong form ahead of Wembley

Sheffield coach Mark Aston believes the Eagles are putting themselves in the strongest position possible to secure silverware at Wembley.

Aston will lead the Eagles to Wembley for the first time in 21 years next week for the 1895 Cup Final against Widnes Vikings.

The Eagles are currently fighting on two fronts, with their win over Halifax at the weekend keeping their slim hopes of a top-five finish alive.

It was a sixth win in seven games for Sheffield, who have lived up to their billing as dark horses this year.

“We’re building towards what is going to be a fantastic day for the players who get selected to play at Wembley,” Aston said.

“The season is rolling, we started it strong, we’ve had a few mishaps but we’re ending it fairly strong. This squad has been great this year, a great bunch and enjoyable to work with. A lot of them are staying which means we can build it forward and hopefully add a few more to bring some quality in.”