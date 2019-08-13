Brad Singleton banned following red card

Leeds prop Brad Singleton has been handed a two-match suspension following his red card in the Rhinos’ win over Catalans.

The prop was dismissed for a high shot on Sam Kasiano, and the match review panel has handed Singleton a Grade B charge.

London Broncos forward Rob Butler is the only other Super League player set to serve a suspension after being handed a one-match ban for dangerous contact.

Fellow Bronco Alex Walker is one of three players handed a Grade A charge, but not given a match penalty notice. The other two are Saints duo Matty Lees and Aaron Smith.