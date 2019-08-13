Kevin Brown joins Leigh on season-long loan

Leigh Centurions have bolstered their promotion hopes after confirming the signing of England international Kevin Brown on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Leythers claim the deal was registered with the RFL prior to Friday’s transfer deadline, meaning Brown, who is close to full fitness after suffering an Achilles injury before the start of the season.

“I’ve worked very hard to get back to playing after my injury and I’ve felt great for the past three or four weeks now,” said Brown, who is expected to join Super League club Salford next season.

“I’ve had a good, long chat with (Warrington head coach) Steve Price and he and Warrington have been really transparent with me. They’ve had to have a back up plan after the injury to Blake Austin and have signed Matty Smith and I totally get that.

“I’m gutted to leave the Wolves but it’s opened another door for me and I’m really excited about coming to Leigh. I could have sat with my feet up and got my money for the rest of the year but that’s not me.

“My brother-in-law (Gaz Hock) loved his time at Leigh and can’t speak too highly of the club and Micky Higham’s a good mate of mine and I know what he thinks of the club and the town. They both speak very highly of (head coach) John Duffy.”